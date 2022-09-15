Carroll criticises decision to close GP services for Queen's funeral

CLOSED: Gerry Carroll has said the closure of GP surgeries on Monday will affect workers and patients

PEOPLE Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has criticised the decision to close GP services on Monday for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The Department of Health have confirmed that surgeries will not be open, and for any medical emergencies, patients should contact their GP out of hours surgeries. GP out of hours surgeries will operate from 6pm Friday 16 September until 8am Tuesday 20 September 2022.

West Belfast MLA Carroll said the decision was shortsighted, and was part of a long term disinvestment in GP services, which would affect both patients and healthcare workers.

“Many patients are already struggling to see a GP and this issue has only highlighted the existing crisis," he said.

"I understand the frustrations and fears of patients, but the blame for all of this lies squarely with the government.

"The decision to close GP surgeries at short notice was not taken with either workers or patients in mind. In its haste to honour the late monarch, the Department of Health has pitted the needs of patients against the needs of health workers who are already under immense pressure.

"Workers should be entitled to more days off and many will welcome a well-deserved break regardless of the circumstances.

"If proper funding was allocated to GP training and services, then there would be sufficient cover to allow health workers to take additional holidays without impacting on patients.”