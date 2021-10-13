Aisling Awards spotlight Gaeilge renaissance

THE Aisling Awards are almost upon us and we are on the lookout for individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to promote the Irish language.

In celebrating the best of the Irish language sector, All-Ireland agency Foras na Gaeilge have once again come on board as a sponsor for the awards.

Last year saw us move the big event online, but this year the gala evening will take place in the Europa Hotel on Saturday 4 December. Fittingly, #Rebuilding in the face of the pandemic is the theme for the occasion.

Looking forward to the Aisling Awards, Foras na Gaeilge Deputy Director, Edel Ní Chorráin, said the event is an “inspiration” for the community.

“Foras na Gaeilge have been involved in the Aisling Awards for many years because it gives recognition to the groups that are working at a community level, and it gives them a platform to showcase the good work that they do,” she said.

The Irish language community fared better than many groups during the period of the pandemic, particularly during 2020, when Gaeilge champions rose to the many challenges of Covid.

"Now that we are coming out of it, we’re in a much better position to rebuild," added Edel. "Groups will need a lot of help and everyone recognises that. They will be looking to return to where they were, and to grow stronger, but they have done excellent work and I have no doubt that they will come out the other end of it.

“There are fantastic groups out there and if anyone knows an individual or organisation who have done outstanding work, they should nominate them.

You can nominate your own local hero for the Aisling Awards here.