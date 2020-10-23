Oíche Shamhna: Halloween festival is to be broadcast live from Cultúrlann

Halloween is the Celtic festival which celebrates and welcomes the beginning of the Celtic new year.



The Cultúrlann on the Falls Road is delighted to celebrate the festival in the traditional way, through storytelling, mumming and music.



Samhain will come as the Irish language centre’s fourth virtual concert celebrating the indigenous Celtic festivals. The Samhain concert will showcase the best of traditional music courtesy of Music in the Glen. Music In The Glen are an exciting trio performing the very best of Irish traditional music. Featuring the combined talents of Brendan Mulholland (flute) and founding Réalta members Conor Lamb (uilleann pipes, whistles) and Deirdre Galway (guitar). These musicians deliver the infectious rhythm and soul which are the hallmarks of Irish music.



There will also be storytelling and mumming with Cleamairí Feirste as per the ancient Samhain tradition along with renowned author Myra Zepf demonstrating the history and mystery of Samhain.

The concert will be broadcast on Cultúrlann Facebook and YouTube channels on Friday the 30th October at 8:30pm.

Bailiúchán na Cultúrlainne 🖼

Tá ár ndoirse druidte ach seo daoibh spléachadh ar na píosaí ealaíne iontacha atá mar chuid den taispeántas speisialta seo. https://t.co/0ldMciQBKN@ArtsCouncilNI @PEIG_ie @ForasnaGaeilge @FailteFeirste @Ffeirste — Cultúrlann (@Culturlann) October 22, 2020

Looking forward to the evening, Brónagh Fusco, Events Manager of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich said: “Samhain is a pagan religious festival dating from the pre-Christian world of the Celts. It occurs at the midpoint between the Fall equinox and the winter solstice and welcomes in the harvest while ushering in the winter and the dark half of the year.



“We, at Cultúrlann are delighted to celebrate the festival through our indigenous arts which are central to who we are as a people and even though we won’t always be under the one roof, we have been and will continue to be together in spirit and soul.”



Róisín McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “Social media means that the wonderful creative events in Cultúrlann’s Samhain programme can now be enjoyed equally, whether you live in Belfast, Ballyshannon or the Balearics. We are now sharing our culture and creativity with wider and more diverse audiences than we would ever have dreamed of reaching.

“One of the positive things to have emerged during this dreadful pandemic has been the response of artists and arts organizations, who have embraced digital and online solutions to engage audiences – old and new."

You can find out more about Féile Oíche Shamhna on the Cultúrlann website.