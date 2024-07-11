Hanna: New government has 'unprecedented knowledge and understanding of Ireland'

VICTOR: Claire Hanna with her election team after being re-elected MP for South Belfast and Mid Down

CLAIRE Hanna is "optimistic" about the change that will come from the new Labour government in Westminster, saying that it has an "unprecedented knowledge and understanding of Ireland".

The SDLP woman was elected with a 12,500 majority in Belfast South and Mid Down; a constituency that had undergone extensive boundary changes. This week she was back at Westminster taking her seat at a much-changed House of Commons where Conservatives were much reduced following the Labour rout in the general election.

Belfast South and Mid Down was one of four constituencies that Sinn Féin stood aside in, calling on their voters to put their X at the names of "progressive parties".

Speaking to South Belfast News, Ms Hanna thanked those who voted for her, acknowledging that many "often vote for other parties".

I gcairdeas & le dóchas le hÉireann Nua réitithe, dearbhaím mo dhíiseacht do mhuintir Bhéal Feirste Theas & An Dún Lár.



In friendship & hope of a reconciled new Ireland, I affirmed my allegiance to the people of South Belfast & Mid Down & read the words required to serve them pic.twitter.com/4kiunWGN1X — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) July 9, 2024

“I’m so grateful to people in Belfast South and Mid Down who voted for me in numbers and I am so raring to get back to working on their behalf," she said.

“I know a large number of people who voted for me often vote for other parties and I will continue to honour the breadth of that coalition.

“I’m glad we are rid of a Conservative government who meant austerity, turbulence and polarisation for this region, and I am optimistic about the change a Labour government can bring.

“Although we are realistic about their priorities and will hold them to account, this is a UK government with an unprecedented knowledge and understanding of Ireland and who are promising a reset in British-Irish relations.

“That can only be a good thing and we will work with other parties in and out of Westminster to improve the lives of people here, and marginalised people around the world, not least in Gaza.”