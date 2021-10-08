Hargey urges extension of Glider route to Carryduff

RETHINK: Deirdre Hargey says it makes sense to extend the Glider route to Carryduff

SINN Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said that extending the Glider route to include Carryduff must be considered as part of the ongoing Belfast Transport consultation.

The South Belfast MLA and Minister for Communities said: “The Department of Infrastructure should extend the Glider route to include Carryduff.

“This is an area which already has limited access to public transport and stopping the route at the Cairnshill park and ride will mean people who live in this area being left behind.

“If the Department are serious about cutting down congestion, reducing the reliance on cars and improving air quality, then extending this route makes sense."

Ms Hargey added that the extension is about improving public transport and helping the environment in a burgeoning part of South Belfast.

"That is the clear message that Sinn Féin have outlined in the public consultation on transport.

“The Infrastructure Minister must reconsider the decision not to include Carryduff and help us to deliver a greener South Belfast.”