Have fun along the river at Féile na hAbhann

Féile na hAbhann (Festival of the River) returns for its fifth year and is now a staple of the Belfast Festival calendar.

Sunday 4th August promises to be a day of family fun on the Lagan Walkway with an even bigger and better line-up of free music, watersports, culture, kids activities, food, arts and crafts for all communities to enjoy.

This year the music offering is something special with Clare Sands, String Ninjas, Magwere and Brendan Quinn and guests on the Main Stage

Aside from music, there is a diverse range of family-friendly goings-on across the half-mile stretch of the river between the Shaftesbury Recreation Centre and the Albert Bridge, with something for all ages to enjoy.

Why not have a go at some watersports, relax on the urban beach, tackle an inflatable assault course, meet the mermaids, enjoy a circus show and much much more. Come along and take part in some cultural dance, crafts or music.

A firm favourite with the kids, the Dinosaur Experience will also return to the Lagan Walkway where you’ll have the opportunity to get up close and personal with a T-Rex!

Also back is another Trad Night @ St George’s Market which raised the roof for a record audience, Féile will be delivering a bigger and better experience @ St George’s on Tuesday 6th August with the amazing Four Men and a Dog headlining with support from the Johnny Quinn Macs and Dall.

This year we have added a second night in St George’s with our Song and Story evening.

We also have a Tribute night in St Matthew’s Social Club and Play in Shaftesbury Community and Recreation Centre.

Féile na hAbhann community festival runs across South and East Belfast communities. You can find out more information on this and other free community activities across our social media.

The festival is organised and supported by local South and East Belfast Community organisations and Féile an Phobail, Belfast City Council and NIHE.