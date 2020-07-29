Have your own staycation adventure park with Ballycastle Climbing Frames

This summer a staycation is definitely the reality for most families, but with bespoke designs from Ballycastle Climbing Frames you can transform your outdoor space.

Barry and Nicola were inspired by their own children to make outdoor play fun and affordable for all, and by catering for most budgets.

Nicola says, “Our favourite part of the job is seeing smiles on installation day, the children’s faces are priceless, not to mention the parents' faces when they see their garden transformation.”

The team may be based in beautiful Ballycastle on the County Antrim coast but they deliver and install locally throughout the North and the Republic and even offer shipping to the UK.

Covid 19 has not stopped this dream team in their tracks, they have risen to the occasion and were able to offer a non-contact service with all bookings done via social media and phone calls which still continues to ensure every customer is happy and safe on installation day.

Not only do Ballycastle Climbing Frames come highly recommended for their five-star service, they are amazingly creativity and create unique, bespoke pieces that cater for a range of needs.

As Nicola says, “Our passion is creating bespoke pieces for children with disabilities or complex or additional needs. We have created numerous projects and the children and parents have been thrilled! So much so that they call us back to create more bespoke pieces for their garden.”

With design, delivery and installation all done for you, bringing your garden to life and putting a smile on your children’s faces couldn’t be easier!

Contact the team today on 07708 519033/07598 156575 Ballycastleclimbingframes@hotmail.com or PM via Facebook @Ballycastle Climbing Frames for a free quote.