Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has welcomed a ‘Mega Clinic’ at Musgrave Park Hospital, focused on adult patients awaiting a first spinal appointment. The weekend clinic will surgically review and carry out treatment assessments for around 123 long-waiting patients.

During a visit to the clinic, the Minister met with surgical, physiotherapy, nursing and administrative teams to hear more about the streamlined assessment process. The Health Minister also met with patients, some of whom have been waiting over two years for assessment.

The Minister says the clinics are an efficient one-stop-shop to help reduce waiting lists.

“I am committed to reducing long waits through expanding capacity in our health and care system, and today’s clinic represents real progress for patients. These weekend clinics are not only delivering a significant reduction in waiting lists, but this clinic will also be life-changing for many people seen today. The spinal clinic will reduce overall waiting times by 11 weeks, with the co-location of the team during the clinic increasing the number of patients seen during the day.

“Spinal patients assessed here by the multidisciplinary team have been waiting too long, and many of them leave today’s clinic with clarity on the next stage in their treatment. We need to continue to look at transformative ways of providing care for our patients and the Mega Clinic model has had a significant impact on reducing the number of people waiting for spinal and related orthopaedic procedures across Northern Ireland."

Professor Mark Taylor, Regional Clinical Director for Elective Care, commented that the progress in tackling waiting lists is significant. Professor Taylor said: "Mega Clinics are one part of our overall strategy to reduce longer waiting lists and, going forward, I can see the positive impact in expanding such clinics to other specialties. As clinicians, we are acutely aware that behind the statistics are people suffering in pain and distress. I would like to thank all my colleagues for giving up their Saturday to help 123 people with spinal issues."