HEALTHWISE: All joking aside – you do need to get your oats

OATS are part of the wholegrains category and are ideal for your breakfast and/or a snack before exercise. This is because they provide valuable energy in the form of carbohydrate (Glucose) that fuels our muscles and brains.

Oats can keep us healthy due to the make-up of the nutrients within, especially fibre. Oats contain a type of fibre known as ‘beta glucan’ that can reduce cholesterol in our bodies. High cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease. Oats are also a good source of b-vitamins, zinc, iron, selenium, copper and manganese. These can help our bodies release energy, provide structure, reduce fatigue and increase thyroid function as well as bone metabolism. When a person eats oats as well as other wholegrains like rice, bread, pasta etc, the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes may be up to 30 per cent lower – so long as this is combined with a low-fat diet and active lifestyle. So, what type of oats should I eat?

Most cereal foods where we live are processed or refined and our intake of wholegrains is very low. The best oats to go for are jumbo oats in their more natural form as opposed to more processed brands that have lots of added free sugars and can erode our teeth. So always check labels for added free sugars in the ingredients lists.

Basing the three main meals of the day on higher fibre starchy foods while eating plenty of fruit, veg, pulses, nuts and seeds is necessary to achieve the 30g of fibre per day. Aim for three to four portions of starch per day, including oats with a portion size being 40g. This is a starting point for the general population but people that exercise will usually need more than this. It’s all about context.

My favourite way to take oats is with milk and added berries and seeds like chia, sunflower and hemp which will also boost your calcium, vitamin C and Omega fat intake.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

