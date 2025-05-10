HEALTHWISE: Be careful if you opt for a weight loss treatment

OZEMPIC (right) is a medication originally intended to manage type 2 diabetes as it helps to regulate blood sugar levels.

It can also be prescribed off-label as a weight loss treatment as it slows down how quickly food is digested which can reduce a person’s appetite.

This could mean fewer visits to the cupboard or fridge throughout the day and help with weight loss. This medication can be prescribed by your GP if you meet certain requirements.

There have been certain false online claims about drinks which claim to have the same effect as the Ozempic medication. The ‘Ozempic’ drinks consist of oats blended with water and lime juice. Fibre from oats combined with the citric acid from lime juice can act as an appetite suppressant but in a far less effective way in comparison to Ozempic so I wouldn’t be jumping the gun here.

The ingredients in these drinks are generally healthy but it is important to note that lime juice can cause reflux and abdominal pain in some people, plus there’s the risk that people may use the drink as a meal replacement, thus preventing them from consuming all the nutrients they need.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com