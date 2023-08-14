HEALTHWISE: Choose your biotics well (and what’s with them)

SYNBIOTICS are mixtures of probiotics (gut helpful bacteria) and prebiotics (non-digestible fibre that feed the bacteria) that are found within our food.

So our diets need to be strategically planned to achieve optimal synbiotics.

Prebiotic fibres help probiotic fibre survive in our intestines which will help with gut health, metabolism and our immune systems. So how can you achieve optimal synbiotics?

Firstly, probiotics are found in fermented milk drinks like Danone Actimel, Yakult and Greek Fage yoghurt, with plant-based alternatives including Alpro and Coconut Collaborative yoghurts as well as Biomel drinks. To add prebiotic fibres to these probiotic foods try taking Actimel (right) with dried apricot, Yakult with watermelon slices, Greek Fage yoghurt with dried mango, Alpro and/or Coconut Collaborative yoghurt with dates and finally a Biomel drink with some almonds, cashews or hazelnuts.

These are just some practical examples that I would recommend as a registered nutritionist that can be easily implemented into your diet. Lets go synbiotics this summer.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com