Heartbreak as mum-of-four Lisa loses her life to Covid-19

TRIBUTES have been paid to a wife and “truly superb mother” whose “number one priority in life” was her children. Mother-of-four Lisa Mooney (41) passed away in the early hours of Monday morning after a short battle with Covid-19.

Lisa, who was originally from Manor Street in the New Lodge lived in the Newington area with her family.

Her young life was ended by Covid-19, just days after she tested positive for the virus on February 18, her 41st birthday.

Lisa suffered from an underlying condition, Addison’s Disease, where the adrenal glands that sit on top of your kidneys do not produce enough hormones.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, her heartbroken husband Robert paid a moving tribute to Lisa.

It’s with the heaviest heart that I said goodbye yesterday to my amazing wife and mother to our 4 Boys Lisa. Words can not describe the absolute pain we as a family are currently experiencing with her sudden passing.



We are heartbroken 💔 pic.twitter.com/B9qJYvULi5 — Robert Mooney (@robmoon78) February 23, 2021

“Sadly Lisa had an underlying condition and unfortunately contracted Covid-19 which ended her young life,” he said.

“She was the most bubbliest girl and chatty person.

“She was always smiling and talked to everyone and anyone, whether she knew them or not.

Her body is up at the funeral home and the next time we will see her will be at the funeral.”

“She befriended a lot of people and was always there to help others in their hour of need

“She was a truly superb mother. Her number one priority in life was her four children.

“As a wife, it goes without saying, she did everything she could for me, even when she was ill. She was very content with her wee family home.”

Robert says he is very grateful for all the messages of support at this difficult time and says not being able to wake Lisa or have a proper funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions will be “devastating”.

HEARTBREAK: Lisa Mooney, 41, died on Monday

“My phone has not stopped buzzing since we got the news, from people I didn’t even know,” he added.

“I didn’t know just how popular she was. The community response has been overwhelming and it is very comforting to know we are being thought of.

“It is an unusual time to have a death. Due to the nature of Lisa’s death, it breaks me to know we can’t wake her at home. It is just devastating.

“Her body is up at the funeral home and the next time we will see her will be at the funeral.”

In a statement, Ligoniel Academy Football Club paid tribute to Lisa, who was the aunt of first-team manager, Sé Ó Maicín.

“The club committee and everyone associated with the club would like to send our condolences to one of our club managers, Sé Ó Maicín and his extended family including the Mooney family on the passing of his aunt Lisa.

“Lisa was a beautiful lady who was taken far too soon.

“The club have decided to show our support to our first team manager and his family by now confirming the Addison's Disease logo will be confirmed on our new club kit come September.”

Lisa’s funeral will take place at 11am at Holy Family Church next Tuesday (March 2) before cremation at Roselawn Cemetery.

Robert has kindly asked for donations to Addison Disease Charity, instead of wreaths. You can donate at https://www.addisondisease.org/donate/set-up-a-fundraising-page/5