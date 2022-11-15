Foodstock benefits to the tune of £4,000 from solicitor's will service

ANDERSONSTOWN solicitor Helen Burns has raised £4,000 for Foodstock through donating the proceeds from her wills service to the food bank – and she's hoping to pass the £5,000 mark by Christmas.



The service costs £50 and all the money raised goes directly to the food bank.



Helen said: “Back in January I got in contact with Paul Doherty to give him a donation and when he started telling me of the work he was doing I decided that I wanted to do something more long term so that the donations would be ongoing and I would love the total to be £5,000 by Christmas.



“A lot of people think that they have to own their own home to make a will and that it is all about the big things, but it doesn’t have to be about that. If you want any money that you have to go to a charity or a cause which you are passionate about or if there is a picture on a wall or a piece of furniture you want to give to somebody when you pass, that can be included in a will.



“You don’t need sizable assets and once that is in black and white, that is it done and dusted.”



Helen said that she believes everyone should make a will so that their assets go to those who they would like to receive them and to stop them falling into the hands of the Crown.



“My wills are a lengthy document, and your assets will trickle down if anything should happen to the people you are bequeathing your assets to upon your demise. If they don’t survive you within 30 days, I ensure that it goes to someone else that you would like it to go to.



“I don’t take any money from the service and all the proceeds go to Foodstock. The process is quick and easy with most of it being done over the phone. All that we ask is that they appoint an executor to the will who will mainly be their spouse, and we would ask that they have a backup encase something should happen to the first executor.



“You will then visit our office with photographic ID and as long as you are over 18, of sound mind and body, we can continue with the process.



“You will then have the option of taking the original will with you or we can retain it for you. We can also keep the original and provide you with a copy.



“In total, the process takes about 15 to 20 minutes on the phone and when you visit the office, we will get you in and out as quickly as possible.”



To make a will with Helen, call her office on 02890329338.