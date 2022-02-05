Arrests after huge heroin seizure in South Belfast

THREE people have been arrested and a "significant amount" of suspected heroin and other drugs were seized following searches in South Belfast and Carrickfergus.

The PSNI found a quantity of suspected heroin in an initial search of a man on the Dublin Road.

The find which led to follow-up searches at properties in Donegall Pass, Ormeau Road and Carrickfergus, where police seized drugs and cash.

Police posted picture of the haul – which included suspected heroin, cocaine, and 'Spice' – on social media.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Belfast District Support Team Officers, conducting targeted patrolling in relation to street level drug dealing, observed a male on Dublin Road acting suspiciously. They stopped and searched him, locating a number of individual wraps of suspected heroin. This male was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

"Follow-up searches of properties were carried out in the Donegall Pass area, Ormeau Road and Carrickfergus and a significant amount of suspected heroin, cocaine, Spice and a large quantity of cash was seized. Two females were arrested at one of these properties.

"All three people are currently in Musgrave Custody Suite."