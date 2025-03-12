Hole in the wall after ATM machine is stolen

GONE: The hole left by the theft at a Glengormley garage this morning

THIEVES have stolen an ATM machine from a service station in Glengormley.

The theft took place on the Antrim Road area overnight with a sum of money contained in the ATM.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We have conducted a number of enquiries at the scene and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of our investigation. At this stage we believe that the incident occurred shortly after 1am and involved a white van which arrived at the service station from the direction of Glengormley and made off towards the nearby Sandyknowes roundabout.

“I would ask anyone travelling in this area at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 140 12/03/25. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”