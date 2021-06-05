Youth urged to stay away from derelict Twinbrook school

DANGER: Police and community reps have urged young people to stay away from the former Holy Evangelist Primary School building

A COLIN councillor has urged young people to stay away from the derelict half of the Holy Evangelist Primary School site following a break-in last week.

Youths smashed windows at the site which is being demolished and cleared of asbestos in order to create a car park for the Twinbrook school's new purpose-built building.

It comes after the school moved into its new-build in April.

The break-in occurred as the derelict building was being cleared of harmful asbestos.

Community efforts have since been underway to monitor the old site to ensure the safety of young people in the area.

Colin Safer Neighbourhood Volunteer and Sinn Féin Councillor, Stephen Magennis, expained: "The building is coming down anyway, but that's not the point.

"I've been working with the caretaker to try and put a bit of a presence on the site. The police were there last weekend and they kept an eye on it too.

"We put an appeal out because there was an issue of asbestos in the building that they were dealing with at the time and we were worried about the kids lifting or handling any of it. It's not just to prevent them causing damage, but also for their own safety as well. They wouldn't know what they are lifting.

"It seems to be ok since we put those measures in place last week, but again what we were worried about was that if they were getting in and carrying on then what stops them doing damage to the new building."

He added: "We're just asking kids to stay off the site and for parents to know where their kids are and ask them what they're doing because if they had've been handling that asbestos while it was being treated then it's very, very dangerous."

West Belfast Neighbourhood Police said they attended the school following reports of windows being damaged.

A spokesperson warned that, due to work being carried out, the site "has live electrics and other dangers as a result".

"We will be increasing our presence in the area and advise all young people to stay away," police added.