FLOODING at the Turf Lodge shops on the Monagh Road has caused ongoing

disruption for local businesses in recent weeks, with traders reporting difficulties

accessing their premises as well as an impact on footfall.

The issue, which worsened during periods of heavy rainfall, left parts of the area

unaccessible, creating real challenges for both businesses and customers.

DfI contractors were on site last week to carry out works aimed at clearing the

problem, with efforts focused on improving drainage in the area.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly visited the shops following the recent flooding to

speak directly with business owners about the impact.

Speaking afterwards, she said the situation had been “extremely frustrating” for

those affected.

“In recent weeks, businesses in Turf Lodge have been dealing with repeated flooding

outside their premises, which has had a clear impact on trade and day-to-day

operations," she said.

“When I called in to speak with traders, it was obvious just how disruptive this has

been, not just in terms of business, but also for customers trying to access the shops

safely.

“Cllr Micheal Donnelly and myself raised these concerns directly with the Department

for Infrastructure, and I welcome that contractors were out last week to carry out

works to address the issue.

“It’s important now that this work makes a real difference. Local businesses shouldn’t

have to deal with this kind of disruption, and I will continue engaging with DfI to

ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Local traders have welcomed the work and said they hope the works carried out will

prevent further flooding.