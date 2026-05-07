FLOODING at the Turf Lodge shops on the Monagh Road has caused ongoing
disruption for local businesses in recent weeks, with traders reporting difficulties
accessing their premises as well as an impact on footfall.
The issue, which worsened during periods of heavy rainfall, left parts of the area
unaccessible, creating real challenges for both businesses and customers.
DfI contractors were on site last week to carry out works aimed at clearing the
problem, with efforts focused on improving drainage in the area.
West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly visited the shops following the recent flooding to
speak directly with business owners about the impact.
Speaking afterwards, she said the situation had been “extremely frustrating” for
those affected.
“In recent weeks, businesses in Turf Lodge have been dealing with repeated flooding
outside their premises, which has had a clear impact on trade and day-to-day
operations," she said.
“When I called in to speak with traders, it was obvious just how disruptive this has
been, not just in terms of business, but also for customers trying to access the shops
safely.
“Cllr Micheal Donnelly and myself raised these concerns directly with the Department
for Infrastructure, and I welcome that contractors were out last week to carry out
works to address the issue.
“It’s important now that this work makes a real difference. Local businesses shouldn’t
have to deal with this kind of disruption, and I will continue engaging with DfI to
ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
Local traders have welcomed the work and said they hope the works carried out will
prevent further flooding.