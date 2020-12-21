Huhtamaki windfall for St VdeP and Sally Ann Christmas Appeal

THE employees of Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta have donated a €1500 staff prize to the annual Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Christmas Family Appeal.



Huhtamaki’s staff in their Kennedy Way site were awarded €1500 by their Head Office in Finland in recognition of going Two years without a Lost Time Injury. Staff decided to donate the prize to charity and, following an internal vote, the Christmas Family Appeal was selected as the recipient of the award.



Established in 1980 the Family Appeal is the largest cross-community Christmas appeal in the north and supports families faced with making impossible choices between food, shelter and Christmas toys.



The Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul are committed to ensuring that no child wakes up without a roof over their head, food on the table and a gift under the tree on Christmas morning and the public’s support is crucial in helping them achieve this.



More than 400 people are employed locally by Huhtamaki Foodservice Delta, a business which specialises in sustainable packaging for the Foodservice industries. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Huhtamaki repurposed its production facility to manufacture millions of protective face visors for the NHS, as well as maintaining supply to its existing customer base, which includes McDonalds, KFC and Kellogg’s.