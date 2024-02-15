Ice Hockey: Manchester Storm back to win in Altrincham

Manchester Storm 5-2 Belfast Giants

Five goals in the third period saw the Stena Line Belfast Giants fall to a 5-2 defeat to the Manchester Storm on Valentine’s Day as the home side secured the Elite League win at Planet Ice Altrincham.

Goals from Jeff Baum and Cameron Pound had Adam Keefe’s men ahead after two periods, but the home side battled back after the second intermission to claim the two points in the midweek clash.

Manchester’s first powerplay for Daniel Tedesco’s tripping call was cut short when Evan Weninger was penalised for delay of game, and Blake Speers nearly set up Matt McLeod for the opener with a pass to the crease that the winger tipped on net but it was well blocked by the netminder.

But the Giants would make their early dominance count as they took the lead at 12:47 as McLeod drove in on net on the breakaway and, although Weninger made the initial save, Baum was following in to bat the rebound out of midair and into the net for the opener. (0-1)

And the lead would be doubled before the first intermission as Pound got his first goal since turning professional, jumping in the rush with Speers and finishing off the dished pass across at 14:05 (0-2).

Having had very little to do in the first period, Jackson Whistle made his first real save when he turned away Mitchell Martan’s effort early in the middle frame as the home side dialled up the pressure in a bid to cut the deficit.

At the other end, Ben Lake had a good chance when Sean Norris set him into the zone and his backhand-forehand effort was well gloved by Weninger, before Whistle was left thanking his crossbar when Tyler Hinam’s effort cracked off it and rebounded away, although the goaltender made a great shoulder stop to deny Samuel Tremblay shortly afterwards.

Kohei Sato’s shot was nearly turned in by Norris on the rebound as the period wound down, with Hinam (boarding) and Speers (tripping) both heading off for penalties, and Whistle was the busier netminder late as he denied a pair of chances for Tremblay and Joe Morrow to maintain the clean sheet.

A holding call against Norris just 20 seconds into the frame allowed the Storm to get on the board eight seconds later when Dallas Ehrhardt ripped in a wrist shot from the top of the left circle (1-2), and it was on the powerplay that they tied it at 42:08 as a tripping call on Sato led to Joe Morrow smashing in a one-timer from the point. (2-2)

And the Storm comeback was complete when Loren Ulett gave them the lead shorthanded at 43:55, CJ Garcia boxed for cross-checking but Hinam going on the breakaway and Ulett firing in the loose puck (3-2), although they were unfortunate not to tie it up when Ben Lake and Friend hit the post in quick succession and then Weninger produced a massive glove save to deny Cooper.

Storm added a fourth at 51:03 as Whistle couldn’t hold a shot from Cameron Critchlow and Hinam set up Tremblay for the tap-in (4-2) and Hinam would add an empty-netter with 2:01 left on the clock to secure the victory for the home side. (5-2)

The Giants get a chance for revenge when they welcome the Storm to The SSE Arena, Belfast on Sunday before games at home against the Fife Flyers on Saturday, February 24 and away to the Nottingham Panthers on Sunday, February 25.