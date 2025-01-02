Ice warning for roads and pavements in the days ahead

ALERT: A yellow warning for ice has been issued for the greater Belfast area Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A YELLOW weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office over the rest of the week, ahead of colder temperatures next week.

Starting today, Thursday from 5pm, a yellow warning for ice will come into effect, leading to difficult travel conditions with icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. The weather warning ends at 10am Friday morning.

However, there is similar weather warning issued from Friday when temperatures are expected to fall to -2 in the evening. Next week temperatures cold get as low as -6 as a cold snap envelops Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for Ulster from Monday onwards.

"An arctic airmass will bring bitterly cold conditions from next week. There'll be treacherous conditions with some significant accumulations of lying snow along with widespread severe frost and ice."