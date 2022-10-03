Forty jobs created with the opening of Westwood Food Warehouse

BULK BUYS: Manager Danny Burke and Store Manager Paul McTasney at the new 16,300 sq. ft Food Warehouse in Westwood Retail Park

UP to 40 new jobs are set to be created when Iceland's The Food Warehouse opens at the Westwood Retail Park on 11 October as part of a £1.4m investment in the area.

The new store will occupy a 16,300 sq.ft double unit in the retail park and will offer shoppers all the same great product lines they can find in Iceland stores, but with the ability to buy in bulk, without membership and take advantage of some fantastic savings.

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director of The Food Warehouse Ireland said: “Following the success of our launch into the Northern Ireland market with the first Food Warehouse in 2020, we’re thrilled to be opening our second store here at Westwood Retail Park in West Belfast.

"Throughout the pandemic and its subsequent recovery, we’ve seen strong demand in a very competitive market, and we believe that shoppers will welcome the innovative offering at our new store, particularly in a challenging economic environment with the current cost of living crisis.”

Customers can shop from more than 3,000 product lines, including fresh, frozen, and ambient produce as well as homeware items.

The store will be directly supporting local business, with hundreds of products coming from local suppliers, including Mash Direct, Dalefarm, Irwins, Britvic and Tayto.

Several exclusive brands such as Slimming World, TGI Fridays, Greggs, Harry Ramsden are also available. The store is famous for its bigger packs at great value alongside a number of deals such as the exclusive ‘When it’s Gone, it’s Gone’.

Store Manager, Paul McTasney added:"This investment into West Belfast demonstrates the company’s commitment and growth in Northern Ireland. I’m very excited to officially open the store for business and welcome all of our new customers.”

The new Food Warehouse store opens at Westwood Retail Park on Tuesday 11 October at 8am.

Shoppers will receive exclusive launch offers as well as a £1,000 giveaway for the first 100 customers through the door, 200 goodie bags for the first 200 customers and a trolley dash where three lucky winners can grab all their favourite brands in a 90 second challenge.