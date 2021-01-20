Business Opportunity Beckons in 2021: Pizzabaker franchises up for grabs

THE New Year brings a fresh mindset and chance for possibility and none more so than the chance to own your own Pizzabaker franchise.



One of Europe’s fastest growing pizza franchise chains the pizzeria is looking to expand its portfolio in Northern Ireland to complement its already existing store in Andersonstown.



Pizzabaker is a fast, casual pizza company where pizza can be collected directly from the store or delivered to customers’ homes or offices.



Pizzabaker’s menu comprises 30 delicious pizzas to choose from and of course options to make your own pizza. It has a mix of traditional and unique speciality pizzas from the old familiars like the ‘Original’ Margherita and ‘Pepperoni’ to some new tasty treats like the ‘Chicken Feast’, the ‘Death by Pizza’ or the ‘Double Decker’. Of course it also has a fantastic range of sides and desserts to choose from.

The continuing success of its flagship Andersonstown store is attributed to its great tasting products, outstanding menu, competitive prices and it is a store very much embedded in the community.



For those who want to become part of the Pizzabaker family and open their own store they can avail of comprehensive business systems training and support. In addition there’s a straightforward monthly franchise fee, no licence fee, national marketing and no hidden costs.



Pizzabaker is a fully branded product with established company recognition.



Do you have passion, energy and entrepreneurial spirit? Do you have funds to invest in the building works and equipment costs associated with this franchise?



For more information, contact: Sean Largey, CEO, PH: 0044 7988 851 630 or email sean@pizzabaker.co.uk www.pizzabaker.co.uk