Inquest into 1975 killing of 15-year-old schoolboy to begin this week

AN inquest into the killing of a 15-year-old West Belfast schoolboy in the grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital will open this week at Laganside Court.

Patrick Crawford was shot dead on August 10 1975 by a single shot to the chest. Two women, Mrs Kathleen Faloon, and Mrs Annie Miskimmon, who were walking with him at the time of the fatal shooting, gave evidence at the original inquest in December 1979 that Patrick was unarmed and had asked to accompany them from the Grosvenor Road to the Falls Road because he was afraid. The family of Patrick Crawford believe that he was shot dead by the British army in the RVH with a high velocity shot.

The original inquest in 1979 recorded an open verdict.

After meeting directly with the family, Northern Ireland's previous Attorney General, John Larkin QC, directed a fresh inquest into Patrick's death in September 2015. The fresh inquest was directed as a result of the family’s tenacious efforts. Patrick Crawford had nine brothers and sisters who ranged in age from just over one-year-old to 19-years-old at the time of his death.

Their mother, Martha Crawford, had been shot dead the previous year on the 30th of March 1974. The children were raised by their father Patrick Crawford senior who died before the fresh inquest was directed. The siblings will attend the Court in Belfast next Monday for the opening of the fresh inquest 47 years after Patrick was shot dead. The death of Patrick Crawford was one of the legacy inquests set for hearing by Lady Chief Justice Keegan in 2021.

The Coroner, Judge Gilpin, will hear some preliminary evidence next Monday before adjourning the inquest to a later date to hear evidence from pathology and ballistic experts on the velocity and elevation of the single fatal shot as well as other civilian and any military witness evidence.

On Monday of this week the Coroner directed that all radio logs and any other relevant documents in relation to the army presence be made available to the Court and lawyers for the family as soon as possible. The inquest will adjourn after opening on Monday to allow time to consider this new material.

Patricia Coyle, solicitor representing the family said: “Our clients welcome the decision by the Coroner to open the inquest into the death of their brother Patrick next Monday 21st March 2022.

"Their own extraordinary efforts have brought them thus far and they do not want the essential court scrutiny of the fatal shooting of their 15-year-old brother to be closed down or interfered with by the current government legacy proposals. They look forward to an objective judicial examination of the evidence after full and proper disclosure of all relevant materials from the Ministry of Defence.”