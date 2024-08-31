Interested in learning Sign Language?

ST Joseph’s Centre for the Deaf on the Grosvenor Road, Belfast offer 10 week Introduction and Intermediate to British Sign Language (BSL) as well as 10 week Irish Sign Language (ISL) The ISL course is taught through English.

We will also be offering a BSL four week taster via Zoom for those who are unable to attend face-to-face courses in the Deaf Centre. We also offer BSL four week school’s programme as well as six week programme for community groups, the projects run from Sept 2024 – March 2025 so choose when suits.

Contact us on 07963697134 or josephscentreforthedeaf@yahoo.com For more information and booking courses in the Deaf Centre, as well as the schools and community group programmes.