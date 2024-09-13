Invite to autumn market at Cavehill

AN Autumn Market will take place in the Cavehill area of North Belfast later this month.

Organised by the Cavehill Business Association, it will take place on Sunday, September 22 from 12-4pm.

Nestled in the heart of the community, this free event offers a perfect day of autumnal delights, local charm, and memorable experiences.

Explore a rich variety of treasures from local vendors, featuring handcrafted goods, artisanal treats, and unique finds that capture the essence of autumn. From seasonal baked goods to beautifully crafted items, there's something to warm every heart and home.

Bring the whole family for a day filled with fun activities, including live music, interactive games, and entertainment for all ages.

Kelvin Collins, from Ben Madigans Bar and Restaurant said: “We had a similar event in Spring and it was such a success that we wanted to replicate in the Autumn.

“Around 5,000 people turned up and it was fantastic to see such a buzz on the Cavehilll Road.

“We are inviting family, friends and neighbours to come together and enjoy the vibrant community spirit.

“Whether you're browsing the stalls, tapping your feet to the music, or simply soaking in the festive atmosphere, there's something magical at every corner.

“Join us as we welcome the beauty of autumn and the warmth it brings. From local flavours to family fun, the Autumn Market is an event you won't want to miss.

“Hopefully we get the weather! See you there!”