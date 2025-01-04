Irish Cup: Cliftonville progress amidst emotional scenes at Solitude

Clearer Water Irish Cup, Round Five

Cliftonville 4–0 Banbridge Rangers

HOLDERS, Cliftonville progressed to the Sixth Round of the Irish Cup after defeating Banbridge Rangers 4-0 on an emotionally charged afternoon at Solitude.

It was the first opportunity for the club to pay tribute to Michael Newberry following the 27-year-old’s untimely passing on Monday.

Pre-match, both teams laid wreaths in the centre circle, where both of Newberry’s shirts were laid and took part in a minute’s applause.

Ryan Corrigan would make the breakthrough in the first half and second-half goals from Axel Piesold, Joe Gormley and Kris Lowe ensured the hosts progressed to the Sixth Round, where they will meet the winners of the rearranged game between Glenavon and Dundela.

In the pre-match message to his players, boss Magilton revealed that as well as speaking about the opposition and their threat, he also spoke positively about Michael Newberry and how he would have approached the game.

“The job is to get the lads switched on to the game and the strengths and weaknesses as we do with every team,” he said.

“We outlined Banbridge and the threat they may bring to us, but then I just told them how much he [Michael] meant to me and how much he meant to the players and what he would have done.

“It wouldn’t have mattered today if it had been Barcelona here today because Michael would have played it exactly the same way. He would have played Banbridge Rangers like it was his last game. That’s the way he did everything. That passion, vigour and enthusiasm to actually play the game.

“Sometimes, you get caught up in the grind and people take being a footballer for granted - he never ever did. He came in and trained like that, he played like that, and he wanted to be around footballers.

“Today, all we could do was try and honour that and play with the pride that he would have played with.”

Stephen McGuinness was back in the squad for the first time since returning to the club, having spent the first half of the season with Championship leaders Bangor. Odhran Casey returned after suspension and Arran Pettifer and Ryan Corrigan came into the starting XI.

Cliftonville began the game on the front foot with Rory Hale blazing over and Banbridge keeper Mckenzie Pauley denying Axel Piesold at the near post.

The breakthrough arrived after 12 minutes when Hale picked out Gormley in the area; his header was parried by Pauley and Ryan Corrigan swept the rebound into the corner of the net to make it 1-0.

Arran Pettifer nodded wide from a Shea Kearney cross, and Taylor Steven curled a free-kick high and off target in the aftermath as Corrigan’s goal remained the difference at the interval.

The Reds doubled their lead in the 52nd minute after Gormley laid off to Axel Piesold and the on-loan Luton Town midfielder let fly with a low shot that took a deflection off Mark McCullough and beat the outstretched Mckenzie via the post.

It was game, set and match by the hour mark with Piesold turning provider with a glorious ball over the top that Joe Gormley took down and slammed home to make it 3-0.

Both benches emptied in the final half hour and Kris Lowe made his return to first-team action after a prolonged injury layoff.

Axel Piesold saw his dipping shot scale the target and Ryan Curran glanced wide in the final quarter before Lowe finished the afternoons scoring.

Jack Berry fizzed in a cross that Curran was unable to turn home, though Kris Lowe was on hand to apply the finish.

There was still time for fellow substitute Keevan Hawthorne to see his header come off the bar in the closing stages, but Magilton’s side settled for four on what was a difficult afternoon for all associated at the club.

CLIFTONVILLE: Ridd, Kearney, Addis (Hawthorne 62’), Casey, McGuinness, Pettifer (Lowe 62’), Piesold, Hale, Steven (Wilson 56’), Corrigan (Berry 56’), Gormley (Curran 62’).

BANBRIDGE RANGERS: Pauiey, Brown, Baird (Elliott 76’), Smyth, D Gilchrist (Gilmore 76’), McCrum (Mallen 59’), Gill, Purdy, McMaster (M Gilchrist 67’), Copes (McCracken 67’), McCullough.

REFEREE: Michael McKenna