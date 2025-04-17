NIFL Premiership: Magilton calls for Reds players to embrace Shamrock visit

Jim Magilton has been delighted with the impact of players like Eric McWoods INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton insists it is important that his players remember their last trip to Portadown and embrace it ahead of their return visit at the weekend.

The Reds will secure seventh spot and a guaranteed place in the end of the season European playoffs should they need it, if they avoid defeat against the Ports at Shamrock Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

However, Magilton has stressed the importance of his players standing up and recognising the importance of the occasion, especially given their last visit to Shamrock Park ended in a 2-0 defeat prior to Christmas.

“The last time we were at Portadown, we didn’t play particularly well and we lost the game quite easily,” he recalled.

“It’s important that we go there and stand up to that, and recognise that it is a big game for us. I've no doubt we will.

“There is so much more for us to play for, and we have to really embrace that and take that on and wait for the game.

“For me, it is always about the standard of the performance and we have to raise our levels again on Saturday.”

Having previously struggled for goals from attacking areas during the campaign, the Solitude side’s threat is clicking into gear at the right time with Ryan Curran and Eric McWoods continuing to contribute, much to Magilton’s delight.

“It’s pleasing the goals from attacking areas, competition for places is very important at that end of the pitch - of course it is,” Magilton reflected.

“There was a lot of noise around who had left the club and I get that. Of course, it is very difficult because of the quality of player you are.

“As the season wore on, and players have really come to terms with it. Ryan Curran has done amazingly well having been out for a year, so I’m delighted that he’s in with the goals.

“Eric [McWoods] has taken time to settle and is now getting goals, Ryan Corrigan is getting in good positions and trying to get goals and it all adds up for us. We’re building up to a huge three weeks.”

Magilton continued his rotation policy ahead of the Cup final, with Rory Hale introduced from the bench during the weekend win against Glenavon and Joe Gormley having the afternoon off altogether, with Magilton believing it can be a difficult balancing act.

“It can be difficult because we still have to maintain fitness levels and sharpness,” he explained.

“You cant let too many people sit it out, but again it is a long season and people are going to play with niggles and slight strains here and there- we’ are guided by our medical team on that.

“Today was important, Casey got 60-70 minutes whatever it was he played and it was always the intention to bring him off.

“Coran Madden got more minutes, which is good, and he showed what he is all about too. We left players out today who have done well out of the 18 and they are chomping at the bit too.”