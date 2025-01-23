Irish language community takes the initiative to stamp out racism

TAKING A STAND: Thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast in the summer to call for an end to racism

THE Irish language community is set to launch West Belfast’s inaugural anti-racism week – celebrating the area’s increasing cultural diversity.

Hosted by the Irish language sports and wellbeing facility Spórtlann na hÉireann, Fáilte '25 will welcome people of all backgrounds to share their cultures, engage in discussion, and provide a collective community response to racism.

Supported by the Community Relations Council, and sponsored by United Against Racism, the packed programme of music, dance, debate and more will be launched at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on Thursday, 23 January, at 1pm.

Spórtlann na hÉireann Director Pilib Ó Ruanaidh said: “Belfast is an incredibly diverse city where people of all backgrounds add to the rich fabric of our society.

“The Irish language community is determined to reflect this reality, to lead the way in challenging racism, and to welcome all minorities, migrants, and refugees who call this place home.

“Our exciting programme includes something for all ages, whether music and dance, debate and discussion, sports, food, games and more. Each event aims to bring people together, to improve our human bonds, and to strengthen our collective resolve to stamp out racism.”

United Against Racism's Ivanka Antova said: “United Against Racism is delighted to sponsor Fáilte '25 and the launch couldn’t be timelier.

“This amazing grassroots initiative is a sure sign that we are turning the tide on the racist violence Belfast experienced during the summer months, and that the true, anti-racist nature of our city can prevail.

“United Against Racism brings together all who wish to fight the scourge of racism in our society. However, we are very proud to see the Irish language community take the initiative for Fáilte '25.”