BBC and TG4 have confirmed they have commissioned a second series of the crime drama Crá.

Filming will start on the six-part series in early 2026, on location in County Donegal. Returning and new cast members will be announced soon.

Crá is produced by Fíbín Media and Fíbín Films NI Ltd for BBC Gaeilge and TG4 with support from Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Coimisiún na Meán and distributors About Premium Content (APC).

Karen Kirby, BBC Gaeilge Commissioning Executive says: "Crá was the first Irish language crime drama series to air on BBC One Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Four and after such positive reactions from audiences, a second series is great news.

"I'm looking forward to seeing where the story takes audiences in series two."

Máire Ní Chonláin, TG4 Commissioning Editor says: “We’re delighted to see Crá return for a second series. The first season captivated audiences with its unique voice, creativity and dark humour, and with Richie Conroy and Philip Doherty leading an exciting creative team, we’re confident series two will deliver another compelling and distinctly Irish-language drama for viewers.”

Crá series two will be produced by Ciarán Charles and Darach Ó Tuairisg for Fíbín Media and Méabh Nic Alastair for Fíbín Films NI.

Writers on the new series are Richie Conroy (Crá series one, Leonard and Hungry Paul), Sarah Gordon and Damian McCann (Aontas) and Noel McCann (Blue Lights) and Philip Doherty (Crá series one director), with actress and filmmaker Aoife Nic Ardghail also joining the team.

Executive producer Darach Ó Tuairisg says: "Fíbín Media is delighted to be bringing Crá back for a second series, building on the incredible response to our first season. We're thrilled to reunite with the exceptional cast and crew from series one, while also welcoming exciting new talent to the team.

“The dark, distinctive world we created resonated deeply with audiences, and we're grateful for the continued support from all our partners to make this unique Irish-language drama possible. Series two promises to push boundaries even further."

Kate McColgan, Head of Television, Screen Ireland says: “It is wonderful to see Crá return to our screens with a second series. This award-winning series represents the best of Irish language television with great scripts, fantastic talent in front and behind the camera and all shot in stunning Donegal. We are delighted that it can now be seen in 68 countries around the world. Screen Ireland is so proud to support the work of Fíbín Media and Fíbín Films NI.”

Áine Walsh, Head of Irish Language Broadcast Fund at Northern Ireland Screen says: “The Irish Language Broadcast Fund is delighted to support a second series of the award-winning Crá. Series one captivated audiences on TG4 and BBC, as well as viewers across more than 60 territories worldwide, with its gripping storylines and breathtaking Donegal landscapes.

“It’s inspiring to see the continued growth of the Irish language drama sector in the North, and we look forward to the creativity of the writers, cast, and production team shining through once again in series two.”

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán says: "We are delighted to offer continued support through the Sound & Vision Funding Scheme to this second series of ‘Crá’ enabling the production of powerful, culturally rich, homegrown Irish language drama that will be enjoyed by audiences"

The Executive Producers are Darach Ó Tuairisg for Fíbín Media, Karen Kirby for BBC Northern Ireland and Máire Ní Chonláin for TG4.