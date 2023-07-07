IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Ain't no cure for Stendhal syndrome

JULY brings the best of live music in Ireland, with festival season in full swing across the island and some of our best artists in the throes of their new release campaigns. This year is no different, with a plethora of high-quality new records and shows to expect this month. Luckily, your handy music obsessive at Northern Winds is here to help you parse the noise.

And we're just in time too, as this week's edition drops on the eve of Stendhal, probably our finest collection of native talent here in the North, all piled into a family-friendly festival that takes place each year on the Ballymun Farm in Limavady. Now in its thirteenth year and persevering despite huge cuts on all side from our culture funders, Stendhal continues its high-octane output of some of the best Irish talent on the market. For those on the fence about attending, here are some absolutely unmissable artists at this year's festival:

The Scratch – One of the loudest acoustic acts in the world, The Scratch channel Saturday night bar fight energy into electrifying acoustic rock. Inspired by both Irish traditional and metal subcultures, this is one to wear your slops to. Outfits are guaranteed destroyed.

Joshua Burnside – Belfast's experimental songwriter extraordinaire, Burnside's live performances have become the stuff of cult. Inspired in equal measure by Nick Drake, Elliot Smith and John Martyn, he warps and twists Irish folk music with elements of the alternative, electronic and unexpected.

Chalk – the latest young band to break through on to the scene, this three-piece has been well documented in our column. Drawing from post-punk, heavy electronica and techno sounds, the trio have stormed their way around the UK and Ireland on a headline tour that had many craving more. Check them now before they explode.

Sprints – Dublin's answer to their above peers, Sprints have become BBC6 Music favourites following a series of well-received and successful EPs. Fuelled by a relentless energy, low-slung swagger and ferocious punk riffs, they're one of the best live acts in the country.

Robocobra Quartet – Winners of the NI Music Prize's Best Album award, Robocobra are always looking to suprise. Combining free-form jazz with punk, electronic and alternative traditions, they're a sight to see and hear and absolutely unmissable.

No Oil Paintings – Veterans of the folk scene, their latest album Rain Season flew under the radar. Correct that mistake at your earliest convenience. Blending outlaw country with traditional folk arrangements, they're as heavy a hitter as any act on the list.

Cbakl – Straddling the lines of DJ and producer, this songwriter is well-loved on streaming services – check him out live and you'll soon see why. Lo-fi electronica, alternative hip-hop beats and easy-listening grooves are the only consistencies in his ever-shifting sound.

Polar Bolero – The youngest act on our list, PB came to our attention early in their career. The latest in a long list of promising indie acts to come out of Derry, they cite folk, jazz and rock as their main influences. The result is understated, spacious, cinematic sounds and vocals that sound mature beyond their years. One to keep an eye on.

Ethan Hollan – Recently announced for the iconic Ireland Music Week, Hollan has a sound completely their own. Psychedelic at times, singer-songwriter in others, it's an undeniably vibrant and catchy identityand one sure to impress this week.

And to close this week's column, we shine the spotlight on some of the best independent releases from our local acts this week. Belfast-based trio Jock channel queer-punk rage and energy on their buzzy new single 'Spoilsport' while Reevah's latest single 'Without You' has stadium pop sensibilities, an alternative folk edge and an '80s songwriting flourish.