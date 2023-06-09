IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Hard to choose highlights of a big week

AS we wrap up one of the busiest weeks for music in the North this year, we at Northern Winds want to reflect on some of the superstar talents that we've managed to get up-close and personal so far.

For those not in the know, last week marked the convergence of two of our best local festivals – the one-day free showcase at Output Belfast and the electronic extravaganza AVA. Both are renowned for platforming our songwriters, producers and performers at early career stages and putting them in front of some of the best crowds and industry professionals in the world.

The highlights have been:

Output - HY:LY: The Northern Irish artist delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe. With a captivating stage presence and a powerful voice, HY:LY commanded the attention of everyone. Their seamless fusion of genres, incorporating elements of electronic music and soulful R&B, created a dynamic and immersive sonic experience. The combination of infectious beats and swirling lyricism made for an unforgettable performance that showcased HY:LY's immense talent and boundless potential.

Free The Night will be speaking at the Output Belfast x AVA Conference 2023 tomorrow (1st June), 11:30am at the MAC Theatre.



We are delighted to be taking part in the biggest music conference Belfast has seen to date! pic.twitter.com/CuNlOP9s7F — Free The Night (@FreeTheNightNI) May 31, 2023

Output - Jock: Delivering an electrifying set from the Chordblossom stage, Jock certainly matched the hype going into the festival. Drawing inspiration from indie, garage and electronic punk rock, Jock created a unique and vibrant sound that seamlessly blended genres. With their commanding stage presence, powerful vocals and exceptional musicianship, Jock captivated the audience, creating an immersive experience that resonated deeply. The performance showcased Jock's immense talent and ability to connect with the crowd, solidifying their status as rising stars in the Northern Irish music scene.

Output - Post Party: An act with very little need for introduction, Post Party has established themselves as the darlings of the BBC Introducing team here in the North. Seasoned performers who have taken the pre-Covid hype and run away with people's expectations, they were amongst the most energetic and enjoyable performers of the festival.

Output - Becky McNeice: Steeped in garage music and hip-hop culture, McNeice emerged seemingly out of nowhere with a sound custom-built for the contemporary landscape. Draped in both lo-fi production and hi-fi beats, McNeice's radiant stage presence and soulful vocals created an intimate connection with the audience, immersing them in a world of raw emotion and musical artistry.

AVA - Overmono feat. For Those I Love: Not specifically an Irish artist, but one of the more magic moments at the festival. Electronic duo Overmono teamed up with iconic producer and poet For Those I Love on his heartbreaking debut album and their collaborative remix won them fans all over the world. To see the three artists join each other onstage for a rendition of the track live was a sight to behold.

AVA - Kessler: One of the most talented and versatile artists in the game, Belfast's own Kessler is a dynamic performer also. Heavily invested and versed in the techno genres of his home, the songwriter moved to the Netherlands and hones his craft across clubs and venues in Europe. Returning home again for AVA to be one of the highlights of the festival felt right and true.

AVA - Reger: The Boiler Room concert series, known for its boundary-pushing electronic music showcases, provided a captivating platform for Northern Irish producer Reger to shine. In a mesmerising performance, Reger demonstrated their innovative approach to electronic music, pushing sonic boundaries and captivating the audience. With a seamless fusion of intricate beats, atmospheric textures and pulsating rhythms, Reger's set created an immersive experience that left attendees in awe. Reger's talent as producers was evident in the meticulous craftsmanship of their tracks, solidifying their reputation as a formidable force in the electronic music scene.