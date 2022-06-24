IRISH MUSIC SCENE: You're going to see and hear a lot more of Selló

NEW music, both announced and released, highlights this week's Northern Winds as anticipated – and surprise drops by some of the country’s best highlight the talent of your local favourites.



Take the rising rap artist from Clondalkin, Selló. A recent signing of major label Atlantic Records, his Gaelic Drill offshoot of the mainstream genre has won him both popular and mainstream acclaim. Working alongside contemporaries Offica, Robbie G, Evans Junior and more, Selló recently announced his debut mixtape Sellótape (cute name).



Quickly becoming a landmark artist, Selló had all the hallmarks of a can’t-miss artist even before the major label sign-up. Now with a machine behind him, I predict you’re going to see a lot more of the rapper in the coming months – happy days all around. On his upcoming release, the rapper stated: “I feel like this will change the way Irish music is taken in and also will encourage people to be authentic to themselves and their music. This could be a life-changer for me.”







Two further great tracks and a welcome return this week come from some of our best songwriters. Ailbhe Reddy (who recently guested on the tremendous track ‘Sunset’ with Irish producer Daithí) released her newest track of the year. ‘A Mess’ is exactly that, but in the best way possible: a jumbled, excitable mélange of dreamy, distorted guitar and vocals that tumble into a cacophony of alternative pop. Angsty enough to get you invested and not enough to put you off, Reddy’s latest is a treasure.

We were also treated to the brand new track from alt-rock/popper Kynsy. Well on the way to her second EP following the cult acclaim of her debut, ‘Things That Don’t Exist’, the singer released the new track ‘Point Of You’ this week ahead of her upcoming performances at Sea Sessions and Electric Picnic.



The new track, co-produced by Charlie Andrew of Wolf Alice and Marika Hackman fame, is a churning slice of 80s-inspired electro and indie pop. One of the more satisfying singers to listen to that we have, Kynsy is in rare melodic form on this one. The Dublin singer noted of her new track: “Point Of You is me trying to work my way through the different sides of romance, happiness and disappointment. It’s about being stuck in the same cycle of falling in love with people who don’t or will never love you back and the feeling of tiredness that comes from attempting to have romantic relationships with people that never go your way.

It’s about being love-hungry for an honest and pure connection but being so fed-up and dissatisfied by trying and trying that you start to ask yourself, ‘What’s the point?’”



In live news, we got word this week of one of the biggest artists in the world hooking up with some homegrown bands. At her sold-out shows in the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, Phoebe Bridgers announced that Pillow Queens, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill will open proceedings for her and that Ye Vagabonds will support her at her sold-out show in Fairview Park in Dublin.



On the downside, we received news that Sinéad O’Connor will cancel all further 2022 shows to mourn the passing of her son Shane. This includes performances at Iveagh Gardens on July 17, Galway International Arts Festival on July 24 and All Together Now Festival from July 29 to 31. A statement from her manager read: “Due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022. This has not been an easy decision for Sinead but a decision she has had to make for her own health and wellbeing at this time.”



We can only wish her the best going forward.