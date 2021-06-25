IRISH MUSIC SCENE: It’s a sunnier outlook for summer festivals

AS the rare sun beats down, festival organisers have begun rolling out the necessary precautions needed to formally open their campsites and stages for the summer.



With the very curious position the North finds itself in with regards to the easing of restrictions, outdoor entertainment will prove to be a litmus test for what sort of gigs we can expect in the winter.



In the South, Electric Picnic is postponing its opening by three weeks, but the bravado of their press statement suggests that bookers view this as a temporary setback rather than a death toll. Meanwhile, in Limavady, the mighty Stendhal Festival announced on Friday that they are confident that Stormont will stick to their guns and announced a further run of acts taking to their Karma Valley stage – bringing the total line-up to 200 bands and comedians. I’m not a spiritual man, but I do believe Karma would find us all in credit over the next few weeks.



Festivals are not the only ones rolling out dates, however. A tour was announced for Belfast alt-jazz cult Robocobra Quartet, 25 million euro were doled out to the live music industry in the South to support events in the summer and Dublin's Button Factory announced a series of events that will inject some life back into the city.



Socially distanced shows will begin inside the venue from July 5. With capacity capped at 85 tickets per show, these will be the first series of indoor gigs in over 18 months on the island. With performances from the likes of Melina Malone, Aonair, Alex Gough, Local Boy, Scattered Ashes and more, it’s a unique collection of Irish talent that already has several sold-out shows. With a blueprint for providing this sort of entertainment in a confined, controlled area, the Button Factory sheds some light on a return of normality that will ultimately lead to brighter, better places.