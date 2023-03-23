Adams clan run Barcelona Marathon in Special Olympics fundraiser

A WEST Belfast family have completed this year's Barcelona Marathon to raise funds for a Special Olympics project.

Live Connected, the supported living branch of Connected Health, were the official sponsors of the five runners who ran in the Barcelona Marathon at the weekend – all in aid of the Special Olympics. Connected Health provide effective and efficient high quality healthcare services in the home and in the community,

Former Antrim camogie captain Jane Adams spoke to the Andersontown News about why Barcelona was their debut marathon and the importance of their cause.



“We arrived on Friday, me and my three sisters and we all planned this a few months back. One of my sisters tragically broke her kneecap so she couldn’t run as planned but her husband came to the rescue and took her place in the marathon.”



She spoke about how proud she was of all her family in what was their first marathon.



“I am so proud of all of us, we ran a 42-kilometre marathon in under 4-hours. We have trained months for this first attempt, and everyone was saying to me that it is like a bug, once you have done one you want to jump straight in to do another.



“We wanted to choose somewhere warm, and Barcelona gave us an aim to work towards and also the climate we were hoping for. My legs are in a lot of pain, but it is worth it for the charity, it is a great cause and something I am very passionate about. Now I can’t wait to do the Belfast marathon in May and Istanbul in October.”



Jane stated that they are not stopping in their fundraising efforts with their next marathon being Belfast in May, but they are not slowing down there, as Istanbul is also on the horizon in October.

If you would like to support their fantastic efforts you can donate to the Connected Health donation page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connectedhealth