Dole offices could close one day a week due to budget cuts

NO ENTRY: Jobs and Benefits offices are expected to close their doors one day a week due to budget cuts

SOCIAL Security offices could close their doors one day a week, as the Department of Communities faces up to cuts to its budget.

The department has received £111m less than it asked for – a cut of 15.5 per cent. Cuts are also set to fall on sport, libraries, museums and the arts, which comes under the department's remit.

"Given the very constrained budget position, combined with increasing running costs of office estates and the ability of staff to work remotely, closing offices one day per week could realise savings in cleaning, security and energy,” said the department's Equality Impact Assessment.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll hit out at the latest cuts.

“These cuts are an attack on the sick, low-paid workers, and the unemployed,” he said.



“The Tories are punishing the public for the antics of the DUP. But it is the poorest and the most vulnerable who will suffer the consequences of these inhumane cuts – not the selfish sleeveens in the DUP,” said Carroll.



“Crocodile tears from the Stormont establishment won’t stop these cuts, nor will a restored Executive. They were only too happy to implement austerity in the past.



“They must refuse to implement cuts, which they have no right and no mandate to make. Workers, the trade union movement, and ordinary people organised in their communities must prepare to take on the Tories.”