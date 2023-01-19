Joby Fox opens up refugee debate with new single

IN today’s discourse around Irish unity, direct provision and an ever-emerging vocal far right, a West Belfast singer is set to launch his latest single which parallels the refugee crisis.

Joby Fox, a long standing artist, songwriter and humanitarian, releases his new album next month, titled ‘I Once Was a Hawk Now I’m a Dove’.

Ahead of its release, Fox will release his single called ‘No Home’ on 8 February.

Joby started his career in post-punk band The Bankrobbers before being signed by EMI.

The West Belfast boys went to London where they released a couple of singles to critical acclaim, while Joby went on to form Energy Orchard when The Bankrobbers took a natural hiatus.

No Home is set in the 1840s and written from the perspective of a father leading his starving children from their home to embark on a perilous journey by sea in search for a better life.

“It struck me that we the Irish are well-placed to understand the plight of the world’s refugees as it wasn’t too long ago that we were refugees ourselves,” he said.

“The title of the album is inspired by the notion that there are some people in the South of Ireland who anecdotally have a fear of us in the North,” added Joby.

Protestors are rallying in Ballymun this evening over asylum seekers moving into the area. Crowds gathered in areas such as East Wall and Drimnagh also. #Ballymun #EastWall pic.twitter.com/FBnGCLtVps — Alison O’Reilly (@AlisonMaryORE) January 12, 2023

This is something Joby has picked up on over the years, and to a large degree he understands why some people might have certain feelings of trepidation around Irish unity.

Joby continues: “But those people need to know that the two communities in the North have come a long way together.

“There are many people in the community in the North that were indeed hawks but are now doves. We all, everybody on this island, need to recognise where we have been and where we are going. We need to be confident and outward-looking."