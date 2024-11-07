Karate: Alex secures European bronze in Berlin

A 12-year-old Belfast schoolgirl has won her first European medal in karate.

Victoria College pupil Alexandria (Alex) Crowe scooped a bronze medal at the Banzai Cup which was held in Berlin.

Alex was part of a seven-strong team from Brunton Karate who took part in the championships in the German capital.

The Banzai Cup attracted almost one thousand athletes from 23 countries across Europe, Egypt and Indonesia. During the two days of competition athletes battled in out over eight fighting arenas for a coveted place on the medal rostrum.

Alex and her teammates are trained by Irish World Karate Federation coach James Brunton. James has enjoyed a successful international fighting career and now devotes his time to nurturing young talent.

The Brunton Karate team: James Brunton, coach; Thomas Bell, Oisin McAllister, Katelynn McCracken and front, Shea Johnston, Cole Orr, Alex Crowe and Lola Gonzalez McCann

He is pleased with Alex's performance and that of the whole team at this prestigious event.

“For Alex to take bronze at her first European event is a major achievement,” James said.

“Although the standard was very high, she pulled out all the stops to earn her place in the semi-finals.

“The whole team's performance was very good. All the athletes who attended this competition can be very proud of their conduct on the mat.

“They have learned a lot from the experience, and we now know what we have to work on for the future.”

