Kennedy Centre open during this period of lockdown

Fáilte: John Jones, Manager of the Kennedy Centre, will be a busy man in the run up to Christmas

WEST Belfast shopping epicentre, the Kennedy Centre, will remain open during this period of lockdown.

Shoppers keen to ensure they have all in for Christmas can still do so at Sainsburys, Iceland, Home Bargains, Poundland and McCaffreys Butchers. Those who need dental or eye appointments can also avail of the fact that Eyeworld and Sliabh Mór Dental Practice is open providing their essential services.

Boots, Semi-Chem and Holland and Barrett will also remain open throughout the two-week lockdown.

There may be restrictions but Kennedy Centre never stops. Get down to visit our stores that are still open. Shop safely shop local. pic.twitter.com/x5ZoTqkVeh — TheKennedyCentre (@KCbelfast) November 26, 2020

Kennedy Centre Manager John Jones said that he and his team as well as the shops and their staff will be adhering to all Covid-19 restrictions.

“This lockdown is slightly different than the last one and we have a few additional stores that will be open for delivery and takeaway such as Greggs, Costa Coffee, Banjaxed, 26 West and Burger King.

“We also have the Rug Shop staying open as homeware stores are allowed to remain open. We have some retailers who are operating as ‘click and collect’ with some innovative ways of shopping such as Ona jewellers who are offering a virtual shop on Whatsapp video call,” he said.

“As ever we will be following all Covid restrictions and making sure the Centre remains a safe environment to shop in with all our Mercury Security and Facilities Management team highly visible throughout the Centre to help with any queries.”

He continued: “Our Christmas grotto which unfortunately had to close due to the restrictions is still in the mall as a centrepiece and Angela from Enchanted Events NI, the company who operate it, is carrying out home Santa visits for anyone who had booked in to try and not disappoint the kids.

“We will work to try and promote the festive season this Christmas. We, as always, look forward to welcoming our families and visitors through the doors – socially distanced of course.”