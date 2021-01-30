WATCH: Groundbreaking med-tech company Cirdan backs Blackboard Awards for our hero teachers

THE CEO of technology firm Cirdan says the company is honoured to be sponsoring one of the main Blackboard Awards at this year’s virtual event. Hugh Cormican, a co-founder of advanced camera manufacturer Andor in West Belfast, now heads up the medical device company with offices overlooking the Lagan at Lambeg.

Established in 2010, and with its headquarters in Lisburn as well as offices in Canada and Australia, Cirdan specialises in technology that supports and accelerates diagnosis primarily used by those working in pathology.

Cirdan’s systems are currently helping to support and streamline operations within the NHS and many other public and private healthcare organisations across six continents.

Sean Latimer, Mechanical Engineer and one of the founding members of Cirdan has been volunteering for the past twelve years with the Time to Read program at Christ The Redeemer Primary School, Belfast.



Read More: https://t.co/IH3BQhUcnX#Volunteering #timetoread #givingback — Cirdan (@cirdan_com) January 8, 2021

Now the top firm is giving its backing to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Blackboard Award which will once again honour our teachers and classroom assistants. “Innovation is at the heart of Cirdan and as a company our vision is to improve wellbeing through innovation,” says Cirdan CEO Hugh Cormican.

Vision

“Ultimately, we want to help achieve better outcomes for patients around the world. This vision drives our product development and all business activities.” Hugh explained: “We are fortunate to have a team of talented people coming from STEM backgrounds working within Cirdan and it is these skills that have helped us to deliver world-class products that are making a real difference.

“As a company we believe strongly in promoting STEM education and want to encourage more of our young people to take up STEM subjects. “Therefore, not only is it fitting, but we are honoured to sponsor the STEM Blackboard Award this year, recognising the wonderful work of a teacher working in this area.”

The ninth annual Blackboard Awards take as their theme this year 'Saluting the Teaching Heroes of the Pandemic' and as well as Cirdan sponsors include Woodvale Construction, Flynn Building, Lidl, Maritime Foundation, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta and St Mary's University College. You can get your ticket — price £5 - for the 26 February event online.