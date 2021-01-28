Food drive at the Devenish for those most in need during Covid crisis

FINAGHY’S Devenish Complex have teamed up with nursing assistant Melissa Ross to establish a food drive to help those most in need as Coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue.

The popular bar and restaurant facility have opened their ballroom to take delivery of donations of non-perishable foods.

Jim Conlon, Director of the Devenish Complex said: “January and February are traditionally a difficult time for people and increasingly so this year during these unprecedented times of the Covid-19.

"Alongside our staff, and the staff from our other businesses within the group and in conjunction with local Senior Nursing assistant Melissa Ross, who has been a real driving force, we want to help those who are in need, those who are struggling to put food on the table and help where we can,” he said.

“We are asking the public to help us, along with our own donations we will be having a food drive drop-off point at the Devenish Complex’s Grand Ballroom Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

“If you or you know of someone close to you who is in need of support please get in touch, call us on our confidential helpline number 07591552110.

“Please leave your name, address, contact number and number of people in the household and we will be in touch.”