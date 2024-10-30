Tickets set to go on sale for Kneecap's biggest ever live show

CONCERT: To top off a massively successful 2024, Kneecap have announced their biggest ever concert next summer in Dublin

IRISH language rappers Kneecap have announced their biggest ever live show in Dublin next summer – with tickets going live on November 2.

The gig is scheduled for June 19 next year at Dublin's Fairview Park. Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí have had a rollicking 2024 which saw the release of their debut film 'Kneecap' charting the trio's origins, starring themselves and Michael Fassbender and picked up this year's Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. The film also made history at the Galway Film Fleadh by winning three awards, securing its place as Ireland’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The trio also played a huge slot at this year's Glastonbury where they were acclaimed by numerous music legends including Noel Gallagher who saw them live.

Following their Glastonbury success, Kneecap has sold out shows across the US, UK, and Ireland. In 2025, they will join fellow Irish group Fontaines D.C. for a huge concert in London's Finsbury Park followed by a tour of Australia and New Zealand and will return to the studio to collaborate with DJ and producer Toddla T for a new album.

Their latest album 'Fine Art' has garnered praise from major publications and propelled them onto larger stages, including appearances on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in the US.

Tickets for the Dublin concert on June 19 will go on sale this Saturday, November 2, at 10 AM via Ticketmaster. Mastercard holders can access presale tickets starting October 30 at 10 AM.