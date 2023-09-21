Kneecap dedicate record label signing to Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Rónán

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap have signed their first record deal and dedicated it to one of their long-time supporters who passed away this week.

Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí, a Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster died on Tuesday after illness.

On Wednesday night, the band shared he news of the deal with London-based Heavenly Recordings on social media and in a video clip.

🖊️…. We are delighted to announce we have signed to @heavenlyrecs ahead of our debut full album release next year. 🤝



Big thanks to Jeff Barrett and all the team at Heavenly. 💚🤍🧡



Suaimhneas síoraí dár gcara mór Rónán Mac Aodh Bhuí xxxxx pic.twitter.com/AGzTqq5jO4 September 19, 2023

Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí included footage of them toasting the deal with Champagne and signing their recording contract with quills.

Founded by Jeff Barrett, Heavenly is also home to Belfast DJ, producer and composer David Holmes.

"Finally, a record label has been mad enough to sign us – a west Belfast group who rap in Irish – no c*** speaks it," says band member Mo Chara.

"I wanna say congratulations to Heavenly Records. Finally, we can clear all our debts."

In the Tweet announcing the deal, the trio thanked Barrett and made a dedication to the man who gave the band their first ever gig, Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí.

"Big thanks to Jeff Barrett and all the team at Heavenly. Suaimhneas síoraí dár gcara mór Rónán Mac Aodh Bhuí xxxx."

The debut Kneecap album will be released in 2024.