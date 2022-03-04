More Lagan trees felled as controversial clearance resumes

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has resumed the controversial clearance of trees along the River Lagan as part of major flood alleviation works.

Tree felling recommenced on Monday following weeks of protests from local residents who had expressed concern about the impact on the local environment.

The works form part of the £17m Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme and it is estimated that, once complete, the works will save £250m in flood-related damage over the next 100 years.

Amongst the trees being felled is a mature tree planted by Belfast's first female Lord Mayor, Grace Bannister. However, DfI said that a "replacement tree" dedicated to Grace Bannister will be "will be planted close to this location".

A Department spokesperson said: "The Department has carefully considered expert advice about alternative routes and construction methodologies for a flood wall on this stretch of the Lagan. It has been determined in conjunction with an independent tree expert that the current proposal is the best way forward which minimises the impacts on the number of trees needing to be replaced. To proceed to the next phase of the scheme, the removal of some trees and shrubs are necessary, including four mature trees on Council lands, one of which was planted by Belfast’s first female Lord Major.

"This work is necessary to facilitate the construction of this critical project which will protect the lives and properties of people who live in the Stranmillis area from tidal flooding. Failure to remove these trees would lead to another year of increased flood risk for this community.

"The Department fully values the environment and seeks to nurture and develop it as part of our work. Areas where trees and shrubs have to be removed to facilitate the works are to be reinstated with similar species where possible, and where it is not possible to reinstate in the original location, some compensatory planting will be undertaken in suitable areas subject to the agreement of the appropriate landowners. A replacement tree will be planted close to this location and dedicated to the former Lord Mayor Grace Bannister.

"The Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme is an important project to protect the city of Belfast from tidal flooding and the dangers presented by climate change. The Department has hosted a number of public information sessions and carried out over 70 face to face meetings with elected representatives and local people, businesses and other interested groups.

"The Department will continue to keep the public updated as this critical scheme progresses."