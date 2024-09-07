Last buses to leave Europa Buscentre on Saturday before Grand Central change-over

ALL CHANGE: Buses will start running from Grand Central from Sunday morning, with the last buses leaving Europa Buscentre on Saturday evening

TRANSLINK bus services will start operating from the new Belfast Grand Central Station this Sunday 8th September, as part of the phased operational opening of the new state-of-the-art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses.

Any bus services which have been operating to/from Europa Buscentre will move across to Belfast Grand Central Station from Sunday, 8th September.

The doors at the Europa Buscentre will close at 11.30pm on Saturday night, while overnight buses including the 212 Goldliner Express; X1 to Dublin, 238 to Newry and Airport 300 Express to Belfast International Airport are accessed via the night gate on Glengall Street, after which all bus services will transfer across to the Belfast Grand Central Station.

Europa Buscentre has been operational since 1991 enabling thousands of passengers every day get to work, education, leisure, nights out, health appointments and much more.

Passengers travelling through the bus station on the last day, can pick up a special commemorative ticket, subject to availability. A special booklet has also been produced, outlining the history of the Europa Buscentre.

The following day, Sunday, will see the opening of the new station signalling a new era for public transport in the North of Ireland.

Passengers are urged to leave a bit of extra time to plan their journey and take some time to get familiar with the new station surroundings. Information is available at www.translink.co.uk; through the Translink Journey Planner and by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.

The last buses to leave the Europa Buscentre:

11.00pm – and 00.00: 238 Goldliner Express to Newry

11.15pm; 00.15am and 01.15am: 212 Goldliner Express to Foyle Street

11.00pm; 01.00am; 03.00am: X1 service to Dublin Airport

01.00am; 02.00am; 03.00am; 04.00am: Airport Express 300 to Belfast International Airport.