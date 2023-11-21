Legacy Act legal challenge: Irish govt urged to take interstate case against UK

THE Irish government has been urged to take an interstate case against the British government over its controversial Legacy Act.

North Belfast MP John Finucane was speaking as several families today launched a legal challenge against the Act at Belfast High Court.

The law came into effect in September. One of those taking the case is Martina Dillon whose husband Seamus (45) was shot dead by the LVF at the Glengannon Hotel in Dungannon, County Tyrone, in December 1997.

The family is fearful that his inquest may not be finished before the British government's May cut-off date under the act. The Legacy Bill will end all Troubles-related inquests and enquiries not completed by 1 May 2024.

“I support the families taking to the courts today to challenge the British government’s cynical and cruel Legacy Act," said the Sinn Féin man.

“Many of those families have been waiting decades for the truth of what happened to their loved one.

“These families should not have been forced to take individual legal action. This could have been prevented if the Irish government had taken an interstate case against the Legacy Act. They can still do this and I would strongly encourage them to do so.

“I am calling on the Irish government to confront this denial of human rights and breach of international human rights law through an interstate case and international action against the British government.”