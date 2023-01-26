Victims' group welcomes Legacy Bill intervention from top US politicians

A VICTIMS' group who represent families of those killed in the Troubles have welcomed a letter from US House of Representative members opposing the British Government's controversial legacy proposals.

Mark Thompson, CEO of Relatives for Justice, described the proposals as a breach of international law and thanked the US administration for their intervention.

It comes as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris has been visiting the United States this week ahead of the 25 anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"RFJ welcome this latest letter from US Representatives reiterating their concerns about the Britain’s bill of shame," Mark said.

"We have been extensively engaged with US Congress and Senate representatives on the issue of legacy with a concentrated focus from 2014 when the British government signed up to independent legacy mechanisms contained in the Stormont House Agreement then unilaterally abandoned this international agreement.

"We briefed members in June last including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Representatives Boyle, Fitzpatrick, Bowman and Keating who were key to putting this latest letter together."

Mark said that the group also provided evidence about the implications this bill will have for rights enshrined within the GFA, the rule of law and administration of justice.

"When this bill becomes law then it will be in breach of international law and the GFA," he continued.

"If this bill passes into law then we will be at the point where the Irish government must act in defence of all victims and their rights in this part of our jurisdiction.

"Key to defending victims’ rights and ensuring that the courts and rule of law are protected would involve initiating an inter-state case directly to the European Court against the UK’s legacy Bill of Shame.

House Members Pen Letter to Sunak https://t.co/p2I3NBlNbB — Irish Echo Newspaper (@IrishEcho) January 26, 2023

"Such a challenge would also do away with all the hurdles that victims would face in taking a case and getting to the European Court saving years of hearings and challenges in domestic courts and the UK Supreme Court.

"This would also be a humanitarian act on behalf of the many ageing victims for whom the British government want to run down the clock on.”

Elsewhere this week, Domhnall Ó Catháin, President of the Brehon Law Society of New York issued a statement condemning the British Government's proposals in which he said: "This legislation is designed to protect crimes committed by British security agents from being exposed."

He continued: "Most observers agree that if the Bill becomes legislation, it will eventually be judged to be illegal; but that doesn't bother the mandarins and ultra conservative Tories in London who only want to buy more time while the victims grow older."

The Committee Stage of the Bill will continue in the House of Lords on 31 January.