Leinster U20 Hurling Championship: Antrim advance to meeting with Laois with victory over Down

Bord Gais Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Round One

Down 1-13 Antrim 3-17

ANTRIM booked a Round Two meeting with Laois in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship next Tuesday (Portlaoise, 7.30pm) as they accounted for Down at a sunny Ballycran on Tuesday evening.

The Saffrons built a commanding 10-point lead at the interval and maintained that in the second period despite a spirited Down rally with second half goals.

Antrim rammed home their first-half advantage with a Rian McMullan goal just before the short whistle and effectively sealed their win with Michael McGarry lashing to the net just after the break.

Down did dig in and pulled the deficit back, but a missed penalty came before they did find the net through their top-scorer, Tom McGrattan.

However, a Dannan McKeogh goal quelled any hopes of a late fightback as Antrim booked their passage into the next round.

"We are very happy with the impact and attitude of the substitutes coming on," said assistant manager, Johnny McIntosh.

"We didn't play as well as we would have liked and got a lucky break to get the goal just before that half that put us 10 up. That maybe gave us a bit more comfort at half-time than we deserved, but the lads kept tearing away and made the chances for themselves.

"We have a load to work on. Our half-back line know they probably didn't have their greatest day and maybe our three senior players (Niall O'Conor, Declan McCloskey and Conall Bohill) know they have a lot more to give. Some of our younger boys know they have more energy to give too, so we know we have a massive challenge ahead of us next Tuesday night.

"You can only beat what is in front of us, so we are happy to get away with a win."

Dannan McKeogh cracks home Antrim's third goal

The free-takers were busy early in this game as Down's Tom McGrattan and Antrim's Daire Murphy hit two apiece before Declan McCloskey added one from distance to give the Saffrons a ninth minute lead they would hold until the end.

Rian McMullan hit the first score from play soon after and while McGrattan responded for Down, Antrim were beginning to take charge around the middle and looked much sharper in attack.

With wind advantage, they created plenty of chances, but shooting was to let them down a little with nine wides, although they began to find their range and held a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the water break thanks to two fine Seanie McIntosh points.

Antrim pushed on in the second quarter with Michael McGarry firing over followed by three Murphy frees. They began to threaten goals with Conal Bohill seeing his poked effort come off the post and then Rian McMullan blasted just over the crossbar.

Down were struggling to make any headway going forward as Antrim's half-back line and midfield was in full control, but did add to their tally just with McGrattan kicking over when there may have been an opening for goal.

The first major of the game would arrive in stoppage time as Murphy cut through and while Cathal Lavery stopped his scuffed shot, McMullan was there to finish the rebound to the net and leave Antrim 1-11 to 0-14 ahead at the break.

With the wind behind them, Down would have hoped for a good start to the second period and a long free from Sean Hughes appeared to do that, but Antrim were in for their second goal as Conal Bohill burst forward, fed Michael McGarry who produced a one-handed finish to the net.

Down did rally and out-scored Antrim by four points to three to trail 2-14 to 0-9 at the water break, but could have been closer only for Stuart Martin's penalty failing to beat Paul Doherty in the Antrim goal.

Daire Murphy goes on the attack

They did get their goal upon the resumption with McGrattan's rather tame shot deceiving Doherty, but five minutes later, Antrim replied as substitute Dannan McKeogh did well to keep the ball in on the right and crashed to the net.

The hosts showed plenty of spirit to chip away at the gap, but Antrim's best forward on the night, Rian McMullan fired over three of the final four points to seal Antrim's win and progression into Round Two.

"We were down in Abbottstown there playing Kildare and got a bit of a look at the players, but it's been difficult with Covid creating the big fixture backlog and then it's difficult to get the players out.

"They have so many club games to play so there are a lot of demands on these players, but we are happy to get another victory and a night out.

"We know we have a big challenge ahead of us and tons to improve on (for Laois) so that's the main thing. We know what went on here tonight and what we need to do next week, so we'll be looking forward to it."

DOWN: C Lavery; C Savage, M Toner, E Pucci; R Brown, A Furlong (0-1), R Convery; C McMullan (0-2), C Coulter (0-1); E Magee, S Hughes (0-2f), O McDermott; J Clarke, S Martin, T McGrattan (1-7, 0-5f).

Subs: R O'Neill for O McDermott (33), F Caldwell for J Clarke (42), O Young for C Savage (47), J Fisher for E Magee (47)

ANTRIM: P Doherty; D Kearney, R McCloskey, C Henry; E McGarry, N O'Connor, D McCloskey (0-1f); C McQuillan (0-1), C Donnelly; D Murphy (0-5f), C Bohill, R McAteer; R McMullan (1-6, 0-2f), M McGarry (1-1), S McIntosh (0-3).

Subs: D McKeogh (1-0) for C Bohill (47), C Heaney for D Kearney (50), C Magill for E McGarry (52), R Hill for R McAteer (58), O Kearney for M McGarry (60).

REFEREE: Leon Reynolds (Armagh)