IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Lemonade Shoelace experience the musicians’ high-life in Mexico

NORTHERN Winds remains on the road, this week reporting live from sunny Mexico City. We’re out here with new Irish hopeful Lemonade Shoelace, who was crowned the winner of the VANS Musicians Wanted competition last year.



The prestigious award saw him and the band flown out to the Mexican capital to perform at the shoe brand's new venue alongside global superstar YUNGBLUD. Performing to a sold-out crowd halfway round the world isn’t something a lot of young musicians get to put on their CV – but judging from the lines of punters queuing for autographs and photographs, this won’t be Lemonade’s last time out here.

