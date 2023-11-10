Lenadoon toy appeal to help families this Christmas

A TOY appeal has been launched in Lenadoon to help families who are feeling the financial pressure this Christmas.

Glen Parent Youth Group in partnership with Lenadoon Women's Group have formally launched their Christmas Toy Appeal in the Glen Community Complex.

Following on from last year's successful appeal, Glen Parent have teamed up with local schools, St Oliver Plunkett Primary, Bunscoil Phobal Feirste and St Gerard's who have thrown their weight behind the appeal and will be offering their premises as a place for drop-offs for any toys or gifts that residents wish to donate.

Local businesses and sporting organisations have also agreed to sponsor the appeal and have asked their members and customers to contribute. Organisations and businesses who have backed the appeal include Pádraig Sáirséil CLG, Naomh Pól CLG, Tullymore Swifts FC, Donegal Celtic FC, Aquinas FC, Fonacab Soccer Development League, Olympus Gym, Lab Gym and Hair by Sesosi.

FAMILIES FIRST: Karen Nugent and Robert Sands of Glen Parent Youth Group

Toy Appeal Co-Ordinator Robert Sands said the appeal had been very successful last year and he was hoping this year would be just as successful in delivering toys to children in need this Christmas.

"Last year due to the cost of living crisis and the impact we had seen on the young people who had attended the centre, we decided to see if there was a way we could help people people in the area," said Robert.

"Last year's appeal was a massive success and we got toys donated even from people who weren't in the area and we were able to get not only toys but gas and electric vouchers, meat parcels and vouchers for teenagers. We are hoping for the same success this year and this year we have the backing of Oliver Plunkett, the Bunscoil and St Gerard's so we're hoping it'll be bigger and better."

Donations for the Toy Appeal can be left at the Glen Community Complex between 9am to 9pm (Monday-Friday).

If any other businesses wish to get involved or if they are looking for more information, they can phone Robert or Karen on 02890 585544.

The Toy Appeal will conclude on Friday December 8th to allow for distribution to families.