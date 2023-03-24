LGFA: Antrim ladies head into Treaty test with final place on offer

Antrim impressed throughout their group games including their most recent win over Carlow, but manager Emma Kelly believes they can improve further ahead of Sunday’s Division Four semi-final against Limerick

LGFA National League Division Four semi-final

Antrim v Limerick (Whitehall Colmcille, Dublin, Sunday, 2pm)

SEMI-FINALS are for winning and that is the only thing on Antrim’s minds as they get set to face Limerick for a place in the LGFA Division Four decider at Whitehall Colmcille GAC in Dublin on Sunday (note venue change).

The Saffrons stormed through Group A in ruthless fashion with big wins over Fermanagh, London and Carlow, so head into this last-four clash on the cast off a wave.

Limerick have been just as impressive as they remained unbeaten in the five-team Group B with wins over Derry, Wicklow and Kilkenny, while they played out a highly-entertaining draw against Leitrim who toped the group on scoring difference.

When the final whistle blew in Armagh last summer after Antrim claimed the All-Ireland Junior crown after a replay, manager Emma Kelly instead that promotion in the League was the main objective for 2023 as playing at the higher level will aid their chances of establishing themselves and eventually challenging in the Intermediate Championship, so to keep things on track they must get the job done against the Treaty this Sunday.

“It’s knockout football, so you may as way say it’s Championship now,” said Kelly.

“We’ve a massive game ahead and both teams will just go for it. Limerick bring a physical presence, hunt in packs and put the pressure on.

“We’ve been working on coping with that and looking after the ball, so it will come down to who can look after the ball and take their scores when they’re on."

🚨 IMPORTANT - CHANGE OF VENUE 🚨



Sunday's National League Semi Final has been moved to Whitehall Colmcille in Dublin.



Throw-in time remains the same pic.twitter.com/MRWQaWvpks — Antrim LGFA (@AntrimLGFA) March 24, 2023

The teams are no strangers to each other having me in League and Championship over the years and although there have been changes in both squads, they will be well aware of each other’s strengths.

A tweak from the group stages will see the use of unlimited substitutions shelved as it goes back to five replacements and this means that any plans to give players 20 minutes here and there are gone.

The Antrim boss admits that changes the approach as her preference of withdrawing anyone on two ticks - a third resulting in a yellow card and time in the sin bin - means the changes will be determined by need.Therefore, discipline is key to Antrim’s chances on Sunday, but so too will be the ability to convert chances as they haven’t always been as clinical as they would like.

“Performances have been good,” the manager reflected of their group campaign.

“We’ve been getting the job done and giving everyone game-time. The intensity the girls have been playing in and carrying out what we’ve asked them to do is working.

“You always look at the positives, but then there are always aspects you can improve on and what we need to improve on from the Carlow game is our shooting. We have been clinical at times, but have also been rushing the shot or don’t recycle it enough.

“The girls look for higher standards of themselves so they are always thinking of what they have done well and what they need to improve on the next day.

“That’s vital for us as if you think you’re playing well; and that’s it, then it’s going to come back to bite you.

“It’s good the girls are bringing that intensity to every training session and striving to be even better because playing Intermediate football (in the Championship) we are going to need to be a lot better.”

In terms of personnel, Antrim look set to be without Molly Woulahan who is struggling with a chest injury, but there may be better news on a host of others who’ve been carrying knocks including Lara Dahunsi, Maria O’Neill, Grainne McLaughlin and Megan McGarry.

However, there is a noticeable strength in depth to this year’s Antrim panel with plenty able to come in and make a contribution. That gives Kelly and her selections a headache, but is it a nice problem to have.

Still, Sunday’s semi-final will come down to what happens once the ball is thrown in and not potential on paper.

“People may say that we are favourites for Division Four, but nothing has been won,” Kelly stressed.

“It’s important that we don’t rely on Cathy (Carey), (Orlaith) Prenter, Grainne (McLaughlin) or any one player to do the scoring.

“We’ve a lot of players who can step up and do the job, so it’s great we’ve a quality squad and more in-depth than before.

“If you look at the team against Carlow, Lara Dahunsi didn’t start, Orlaith Prenter didn’t start and it’s been a nightmare picking the team.

“That’s a good place to be for Antrim, but we just need to keep improving and keep ourselves on the ground. “We’re not looking forward to a final - we’re looking forward to the Limerick game.”